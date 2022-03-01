Man Group plc Buys 5,064 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 180,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

