Man Group plc Has $488,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,709,469 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,103 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in SEA by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

