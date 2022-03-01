Man Group plc Has $550,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.