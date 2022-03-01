Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $285.00 Average PT from Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 285 ($3.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading on Tuesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.