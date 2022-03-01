Man Group plc Sells 154,029 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,029 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Livent were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

