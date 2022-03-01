Man Group plc Sells 4,952 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

