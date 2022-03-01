MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MannKind traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. 35,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,928,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $658.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

