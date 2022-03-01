Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

MFC stock traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

