Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Up 1,089,300.0% in February

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,400 shares, an increase of 1,089,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

