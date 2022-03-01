Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

MRNS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

