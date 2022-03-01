Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 61,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

