Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 612 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

