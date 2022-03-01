Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

