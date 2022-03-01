Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Yum China by 7.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

