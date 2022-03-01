Marshall Wace LLP Has $749,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

