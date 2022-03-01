Marshall Wace LLP Has $833,000 Holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

