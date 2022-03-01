Marshall Wace LLP Invests $774,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avnet stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

