Marshall Wace LLP Invests $812,000 in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

KAMN stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

