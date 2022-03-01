Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 20,940 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

AVT stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

