Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 26,217 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.28. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

