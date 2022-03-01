Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 58,173 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

