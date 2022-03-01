Marshall Wace LLP Sells 307,685 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.