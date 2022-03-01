Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $0.38. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM traded down $14.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.62. 8,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.