Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

MRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

MRE opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.21. The stock has a market cap of C$794.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.48 and a twelve month high of C$15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

