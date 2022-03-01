Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. 37,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

