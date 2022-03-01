Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $50,736,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 576,540 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $9,598,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mattel by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

MAT opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

