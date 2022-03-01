McAdam LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $97.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

