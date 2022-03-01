McAdam LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 351,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

