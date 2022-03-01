McAdam LLC Has $761,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.