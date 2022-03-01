McAdam LLC Purchases 50,766 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $33,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.