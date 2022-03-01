McAdam LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.56. 2,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day moving average of $428.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.