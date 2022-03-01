McAdam LLC Sells 906 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. 4,164,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

