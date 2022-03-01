McAdam LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 102,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,909. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.