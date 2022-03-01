Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GETVF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.65 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.85) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Shares of GETVF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

