Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. Medpace has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,116 shares of company stock valued at $59,966,492 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

