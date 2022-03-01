Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $192,722.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00256844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001435 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,870,824 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

