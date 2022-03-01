Melanie Hennessey Sells 41,720 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 41,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$377,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,084 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527,361.04.

NG traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.26. The company had a trading volume of 203,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$12.58.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1001115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

