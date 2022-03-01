Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MLCO traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 4,322,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,379. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 498,220 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

