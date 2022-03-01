Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

