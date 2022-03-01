Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.03 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

