Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.68 million and the highest is $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

