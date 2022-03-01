Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 33.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 178.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

