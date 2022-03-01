Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

