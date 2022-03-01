Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $611,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DRH stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

