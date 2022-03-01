Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $644,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

