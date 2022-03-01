Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

