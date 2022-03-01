Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,084 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 327,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

