Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 666 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

