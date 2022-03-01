Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,511.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.