Michael R. Dumais Sells 7,443 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,339,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.74 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

